Third bomb threat received at local Jewish school on Monday, investigators say

- Investigators say a third bomb threat was received on Monday at a Jewish day school in the D.C. region.

The threat was received at the Aleph Bet Jewish Day School in Annapolis, which teaches students from kindergarten through fifth grade.

School staff members say they received a call around 9:44 a.m. yesterday saying that there was an explosive device in the building. Students and staff were evacuated while emergency crews investigated.

No explosive device was found and the investigation is continuing at this time.

Bomb threats were called into Jewish schools and community centers in 12 states on Monday. Two other schools in the D.C. region - the Gesher Jewish Day School in Fairfax and the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville - received threats. No explosive devices were found in either of those schools.

"Anti-Semitism of this nature should not and must not be allowed to endure in our communities,” said David Posner, director of strategic performance at JCC Association of North America, in a statement on Monday. "The Justice Department, Homeland Security, the FBI, and the White House, alongside Congress and local officials, must speak out - and speak out forcefully - against this scourge of anti-Semitism impacting communities across the country."

"Actions speak louder than words. Members of our community must see swift and concerted action from federal officials to identify and capture the perpetrator or perpetrators who are trying to instill anxiety and fear in our communities.

"We remain grateful to local law enforcement who continue to serve our communities and ensure that our JCCs and schools remain safe and open for business as the vital community institutions they are."

The JCC Association of North America also said there have been 90 reported threats at 73 different locations – spanning 30 states and a Canadian province – so far this year.