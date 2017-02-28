Man shot and killed in Northwest DC alleyway

- Police say a man is dead after a shooting in an alleyway in Northwest D.C. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the unit block of Hanover Place near North Capitol Street.

Officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. The victim was hospitalized and later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shooting could last through the morning, police say, and motorists should expect traffic delays. At this time they have no suspects or motives.