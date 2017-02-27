2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting of Douglas Brooks

- Officials have charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of Douglas Brooks, a rising DC-area rap star known as “Swipey."

The fatal shooting happened in August of 2016.

The suspects are 19-year-old Dante Brewer of the 200 block of M Street in Southwest Washington and 18-year-old Deshawn Watkins of the 1000 block of 5th Street in Southeast Washington, according to Prince George's County Police Department.

Officials were called to the 3600 block of Parkway Terrace Drive in Suitland for a shooting on On August 21, 2016, around 1:05 am. When they arrived to the scene they found Brooks, outside suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say they believe there are additional suspects.

According to preliminary investigation the suspects intended to rob Brooks and others who were attending a party in the apartment complex where the homicide occurred.

