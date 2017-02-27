Police: Man bit victim's face, threatened him with anti-Muslim insults

- A man police say bit another man on the face after threatening him with anti-Islamic insults has been arrested. Police say 35-year Robin McGreer faces bias-related assault charges after an incident that happened last year in McLean, Virginia.

On November 27, 2016 officers responded to a Tysons Corner Center parking lot after receiving a call for a fight. The victim, a 31-year-old man, told officers that the person, later identified as McGreer, approached him, started a conversation, and threatened him using racial insults. The victim, who has not been identified by police, said the racist language was anti-Muslim and anti-Islamic in nature. It is unclear if the victim is a Muslim.

The victim told officers that McGreer bit his face and fled before they arrived. The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A court hearing schedule for McGreer has not yet been released.