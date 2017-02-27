DC school reopens after temporary closure due to rodent, bed bug issues

- Students at Savoy Elementary in Southeast, D.C. will head back to their classrooms today after the building was closed for nearly three weeks while crews dealt with rodent and bed bug problems.

Parents say the issues at the school began last year when they noticed students carried bed bugs from the building back to their homes. Meetings were held earlier this year and a temporary shutdown of the campus was put into place earlier this month.

The students were temporarily relocated to the Ferebee Hope Elementary School campus nearly three weeks ago while the cleanup took place.

Before the shutdown and temporary relations, several people who said they were teachers at the school staged a small ‘sick-out’ in protest to the conditions. D.C. Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson told FOX 5 that he was involved in making sure the issue was being resolved.

Officials will be on hand Monday to speak about the situation and to hold an open-house tour of the classrooms.