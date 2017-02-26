Murder Victim's cousin now missing

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Family members tell us a teen who's been reported missing in Montgomery County is the cousin of another girl who was found dead earlier this month in Northern Virginia.
Police say 18-year-old Angelica Barahona was last seen leaving work about 9 p.m Saturday night.
She is the cousin of Damaris Reyes, a 15-year-old who disappeared back in December.
Reyes' body was found in Springfield earlier this month.
10 people have now been charged in her murder and police say it was gang-related.
Reyes' mother is now worried her niece may be in danger too.
FOX Five's Marina Marraco has the story.