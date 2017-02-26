Murder Victim's cousin now missing

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 26 2017 10:12PM EST

Updated:Feb 26 2017 10:32PM EST

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Family members tell us a teen who's been reported missing in Montgomery County is the cousin of another girl who was found dead earlier this month in Northern Virginia. 

Police say 18-year-old Angelica Barahona was last seen leaving work about 9 p.m Saturday night.

She is the cousin of Damaris Reyes,  a 15-year-old who disappeared back in December.  

Reyes' body was found in Springfield earlier this month.

10 people have now been charged in her murder and police say it was gang-related. 

Reyes' mother is now worried her niece may be in danger too.

FOX Five's Marina Marraco has the story.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories