Murder Victim's cousin now missing News Murder Victim's cousin now missing Family members tell us a teen who's been reported missing in Montgomery County is the cousin of another girl who was found dead earlier this month in Northern Virginia.

Police say 18-year-old Angelica Barahona was last seen leaving work about 9 p.m Saturday night.

She is the cousin of Damaris Reyes, a 15-year-old who disappeared back in December.

Reyes' body was found in Springfield earlier this month.

10 people have now been charged in her murder and police say it was gang-related.

Reyes' mother is now worried her niece may be in danger too.

