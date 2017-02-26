Critical missing teen

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Dashann Trikia Wallace, who was last seen on Saturday, February 18, 2017, in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast.

She is described as a black female, medium complexion, 5'1" in height, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. Her hair is not as depicted below. Her clothing description is unknown at this time.



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dashann Trikia Wallace is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

