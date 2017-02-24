20-year-old man missing from Southeast DC

- D.C. Police are searching for a 20-year-old man missing from Southeast D.C.

Yididya Endashaw was last seen on Wednesday, February 22, around 9 pm, in the 5300 block of C Street.

Yididya is described as a black male, with a light complexion, 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans, a blue shirt and black sneakers. Police say he may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.