Newsham: 'Excellent' prognosis for officers wounded in shooting [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Acting D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham News Newsham: 'Excellent' prognosis for officers wounded in shooting Acting D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said that the prognosis for both officers involved in Thursday night’s shooting is "excellent."

- Acting D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said that the prognosis for both officers involved in Thursday night’s shooting is "excellent."

Newsham spoke with FOX 5 the morning after two police officers were wounded and a man was killed after gunfire broke out at an intersection in northeast Washington.

The Acting Chief said that D.C.'s Crime Suppression Team was in the area after gunshots had been reported earlier in the evening Thursday. He said that interaction between the suspect and the officers that led up to the shooting is still being investigated.

Newsham said it’s hard to criticize the officers who made the judgment call to transport the wounded to the hospital in their patrol car. “It is not the best practice to transport a shooting victim to the hospital by way of scout car,” he said. “But in the heat of the moment an officer made that decision. It's tough to criticize a judgment call like that.” He said that the decision will be reviewed.

"When one of your colleagues has been shot, they're facing a potentially life threatening injury, and your first instinct as a police officer really is to try and get them help - and so that's what they did."

Newsham said under his leadership his aim will be to stop violence in the District. "We are not going to tolerate folks who think they can resort to the use of a firearm in our city. It's unsafe. It scares people unnecessarily."

He also said that there are in discussions with D.C.'s City Council to determine how many D.C. police officers are on the force.