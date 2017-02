Dash-cam video shows fiery crash tractor trailer and SUV collide [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Dash-cam video shows fiery crash tractor trailer and SUV collide News Dash-cam video shows fiery crash tractor trailer and SUV collide Dramatic dash cam video shows the aftermath of a fiery crash in Fairfax. Police say a tractor trailer and an SUV collided near the intersection of Gallows Road and Lee Highway early Thursday morning.

- Dramatic dash cam video shows the aftermath of a fiery crash in Fairfax.

Police say a tractor trailer and an SUV collided near the intersection of Gallows Road and Lee Highway early Thursday morning.

The crash caused a huge fire. Fortunately, the drivers in both vehicles are okay.

VIDEO: Fairfax County Fire & Rescue