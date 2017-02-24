Sources: Murder charges expected after mother shoots, kills teenage son

- Sources confirm to FOX 5 News that murder charges are expected to be filed against a mother who shot and killed her teenage son after an argument Thursday night in Prince George's County.

The shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 6200 block of Buckler Road in Clinton, Maryland.

Police are still investigating the shooting. However, sources tell FOX 5 that a dispute between the woman and her son led the mother to shoot the teen in the chest.

It is unclear what led to the argument and subsequent shooting.

Sources tell FOX 5 that second degree murder charges are expected to be filed against the mother.