Police investigate 3 shootings in Southeast DC

- It was a violent night in Southeast D.C. with three shootings occurring in less than two hours.

Police say four separate victims were injured in the shootings that happened within a half mile from each other along Wheeler Road in the Congress Heights area in the District.

The first call came in just past six o’clock and the last call just before eight o’clock.

All of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are not saying if the shootings are connected.

Also on Thursday night, two police officers were shot and a suspect killed after an incident near Holbrook and Morse Streets in Northeast D.C.