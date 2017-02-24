Ocean City ranks among top 10 in TripAdvisor’s list of 'Top U.S. Beaches'

- Memorial Day might still be months out – but when summer does get here (even though it feels like it’s here now!) you won’t have to travel too far to visit one of the top beaches in the U.S.

According to TripAdvisor, Ocean City, Maryland's beach has been named #10 on their list of ‘Top 25 Beaches in the United States.’

TripAdvisor ranked the top 25 U.S. beaches based on user reviews. Their website says the best time to visit Ocean City Beach is between June and August. It’s also the only beach in the top ten that isn’t located in Florida or Hawaii.

Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida took the #1 spot.

Here is the complete list:

#1 Siesta Beach | Siesta Key, Florida

#2 Ka'anapali Beach | Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii

#3 Saint Pete Beach | St. Pete Beach, Florida

#4 Clearwater Beach | Clearwater, Florida

#5 Beach at Panama City | Panama City Beach, Florida

#6 Hollywood Beach | Hollywood, Florida

#7 Pensacola Beach | Pensacola Beach, Florida

#8 St. Augustine Beach |Saint Augustine Beach, Florida

#9 Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve | Honolulu, Hawaii

#10 Ocean City Beach | Ocean City, Maryland

#11 Fort Lauderdale Beach | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

#12 South Beach | Miami Beach, Florida

#13 Wai'anapanapa State Park | Hana, Hawaii

#14 Ogunquit Beach | Ogunquit, Maine

#15 Wailea Beach | Wailea, Hawaii

#16 Lanikai Beach | Kailua, Hawaii

#17 Henderson Beach State Park | Destin, Florida

#18 Driftwood Beach | Jekyll Island, Georgia

#19 Virginia Beach | Virginia Beach, Virginia

#20 Santa Monica Beach | Santa Monica, California

#21 La Jolla Shores Park | La Jolla, California

#22 Hapuna Beach | Waimea, Hawaii

#23 Race Point Beach | rovincetown, Massachusetts

#24 Carlsbad State Beach | Carlsbad, California

#25 Poipu Beach Park | Poipu, Hawaii

You can find the full list and photos here: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Beaches-cTop-g191