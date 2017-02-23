Culpeper student is Doodle 4 Google finalist, but she needs your vote

Bailey Wilson is an 11th grader at Culpeper County High School. She created a Doodle called "Stronger Together," which illustrates a future where all hatred and negativity would cease to exist.

- A Culpeper, Virginia high school student is one of 53 finalists in the ninth annual Doodle 4 Google contest, but she needs your help to win it all.

Bailey Wilson is an 11th grader at Culpeper County High School. She created a Doodle called "Stronger Together," which illustrates a future where all hatred and negativity would cease to exist.



VOTE FOR BAILEY WILSON'S DOODLE: CLICK HERE!

Wilson's Doodle was picked from thousands of entries in Virginia this year. The contest is open to students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants are asked to redesign the Google logo, inspired by the theme "What I see for the future..." The winning Doodle will be featured on the Google homepage for millions to see.

Wilson's classmates surprised her Thursday with an assembly to celebrate.

If you want to vote for Wilson's Doodle, you've got until March 6! Click here for a link to participate in the public vote, which will determine the five national finalists (one in each grade group). Google will announce the five national finalists, and one as the national winner on March 31-- the same day the winner's Doodle will go live on Google.com!

The national winner will also take home a $30,000 college scholarship, and his or her school gets a $50,000 Google for Education grant to go towards the establishment and improvement of a computer lab or technology program. Amazing!

To see a full list of state winners and to vote online, click here.