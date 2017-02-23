Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" open at Hirshhorn Museum: dubbed most Instagrammable art News Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" open at Hirshhorn Museum: dubbed most Instagrammable art Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" now open through May 14 at Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

- Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" is now open through May 14 at Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

The exhibit features six of Kusama's iconic "Infinity Mirrors"-- the most ever to be featured together! Additionally, over 60 paintings and sculptures from the artist will be on display.

Get ready to have your time feed blown up because each room, with its flattering light and mirror angels, screams for a selfie-- a true definition of Instagrammable! The way Kusama orchestrates each room with LED lights and mirrors will propel you to enchanting worlds.

The rooms are about the size of a small bedroom. Once inside, the door is closed behind you and you’re instantly entranced by your own kaleidoscopic vision. Alternatively, you will be swept by a psychedelic sensation as lights and angels in the room change.

But you’ll only have about 30 seconds to drink in the moment because each room is timed to allow guests equal opportunity to experience Kusama’s mind blowing work.

In order to help you plan for your perfect selfies, here's a little glimpse inside some of the rooms:

But wait, there's more! In the final room "The Obliteration Room" you'll be given round, colorful stickers to place wherever your heart desires. How cool is that! The room is expected to have 700,000 colorful dots by May.

FOX 5's Allison and Tucker left their mark and got a little creative with their stickers too!

The exhibit is free but Advanced Timed Passes are required to visit. Tickets are released on hirshhorn.si.edu every Monday at noon for the following week. Guests are limited to a max of four tickets.

Couldn't get tickets online? The Museum does offer same-day Walk-Up Timed Passes starting at 10 a.m. each morning. Quantities are limited so be sure to get there early.

Click here for tips on reserving Timed Passes and other questions related to visiting the exhibit.