Family of Virginia transgender student worried about changes following Trump's end to bathroom rule

- While conservatives praise the Trump administration's rollback of public school bathroom requirements for transgender students some worry about what the change will mean for their family.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited Fairfax County where he met Jenn, a 13-year-old transgender 8th grade student at a Fairfax County public school. Jenn, her mother, Amanda, and their family live in Northern Virginia and say her current school situation works for them.

"For us, being a military family, we're lucky to be stationed here. Jenn has protections from her county and the school board," Amanda told Barnard. "Our issue is if we move to another state. She very well may no longer have the same protections that we have here because without the backing of the federal government – you’re left to what each state and each county has made a decision on."

Jenn told Barnard that her current school is accepting of her transgender identity. She encountered more issues at a previous school – including problems using her name, ‘Jenn,’ rather than her given name. At her current school, Jenn uses a gender-neutral bathroom that staff also uses.

Jenn said 'coming out' was a rocky experience but says now she is in 'a good place.'

"When we found out, we knew instantly that this was a life choice - which made it not a choice for us," Amanda said. "It was - what are we going to do to help our kid survive? And we did everything we can in our power to help her."