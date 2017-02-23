Giraffe stream flagged on YouTube for 'nudity & sexual content', park says

Millions of people have been watching and waiting with anticipation to witness the birth of a baby giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY.

The park set up a webcam in order to share the precious and educational moment with the world. Park officials in a little more than 12 hours they've seen between 20-30 million views.

April the giraffe is 15-years-old and is expecting a calf with her mate, Oliver. Park officials say April could give birth at any moment, but now the world might not get to see it.

Park officials say YouTube has pulled their live stream due to "pornographic content.

"For the millions of you that have been tuning in to take witness to this educational experience, a live giraffe birth, there are a handful of extremists and animal rights activists that may not agree with us, and that's okay, but have unfortunately reported our YouTube cam as sexually explicit or nude content, which has made for its removal," park officials said on Facebook Live.

Watch the full live here:

According to YouTube's guidelines:

"Sexually explicit content like pornography is not allowed. Videos containing fetish content will be removed or age-restricted depending on the severity of the act in question. In most cases, violent, graphic, or humiliating fetishes are not allowed to be shown on YouTube."

The announcement seemed to have many viewers puzzled. One person commented, "Does this mean the animals in the zoo will soon be wearing cloths?"

Good news! The stream is back. Click here to watch live.