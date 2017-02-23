Missing 15-year-old girl found safe; Estonian National man faces charges connected to disappearance

- Police have located a missing 15-year-old girl and have arrested a man they say she was traveling with.

Makayla Mattei was reported missing by family earlier this week. Investigators say Mattei was located safe and unharmed in the Harrisonburg, Virginia area Thursday. With her was Meiti Metsla, an Estonian National man she made contact with over the internet.

Police say Metsla was arrested and faces a felony charge of using a communication device to solicit certain offenses involving children.

During the investigation into Makayla’s disappearance, detectives learned of inappropriate online conversations involving Metsla.

Arrangements are currently being made to reunite Makayla with her family in Dumfries.