Police: Search for suspect after man attempts to abduct his child's mother

- A manhunt is underway for a man they say attempted to abduct his child's mother Thursday morning in Virginia.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. in Alexandria. Police say the victim was getting off of work and was in the 3400 block of Little Hunting Creek when she was approached by 34-year-old Curtis Watson, who is her child’s father.

Watson allegedly tied the victim's hands together inside of her vehicle. Police say the woman was able to free herself and escape. It is unclear if Watson drove the vehicle to a second location with the woman inside.

Police describe Watson as a light skinned black male, 5-foot-11-inches tall with a thin build and a shaved head. Watson was wearing all black at the time of the alleged abduction. Officers say he may be armed with a knife.