Peter Newsham named new DC police chief

- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser officially named Interim Chief Peter Newsham as new chief of the Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday morning. Newsham has been serving as interim chief since September when Chief Cathy Lanier departed to take on a new role with the NFL.

Newsham joined the department in 1989, and has been an assistant chief since 2004.

"As we continue our work in creating a safer, stronger DC, I am confident that Chief Newsham has the skills and relationships to successfully lead our police force," Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. "He understands and believes in community policing, and he is trusted by members of the community. As Interim Chief, he had a successful presidential inauguration and repeatedly demonstrated that he is committed to transparency and accessibility. Chief Newsham truly values and respects the residents of Washington, DC, and I know we will be able to work together to stand up for and protect our DC values."

At a news conference officially announcing his appointment, Chief Newsham said he is "honored and humbled" to be selected to fill the role permanently.

Also Thursday, Bowser appointed Quincy Booth as the new Director of the DC Department of Corrections.

