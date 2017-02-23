Arrests made in gang-related murder of Virginia man; may be connected to MS-13

- Five people have been arrested in connection with the gang-related murder of a man whose body was found along the banks of the Potomac River and police believe some of them may have ties to the street-gang MS-13.

The arrests were announced were made in the Newtown Township area of Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Investigators say the body of 21-year-old Christian Alexander Sosa Rivas was found on January 13 along the water in the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Road in Dumfries.

Earlier this month, ten people were charged in connection with the gang murder of 15-year-old Damaris Reyes Rivas – no relation. The girl’s body was found dead near an industrial park in Virginia. At the time, detectives said Christian’s murder may have connected to that gang investigation in Fairfax County.

Investigators believe several of the five have connections to the street gang Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13.

24-year-old Edgar Oswaldo Blanco Torres, 20-year-old Jose Martir Larios Espenal and a 17-year-old male juvenile all face murder charges in Christian’s death.

19-year-old Angelica Maria Blanco, and 18-year-old Keyri Sujey Portillo Gonzalez were arrested on February 12 and face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony connected to Christian’s death investigation.