Police search for 16-year-old boy missing from Silver Spring

- Montgomery County Police are asking for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old boy from the Woodside area of Silver Spring.

Hilmer Anibal Espino was reported missing by his family. He is from the 8800 block of Lanier Drive.

Espino is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6-inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and has tattoos of the cartoon character Snoopy on his chest and a tattoo of the word “Estella” on his left arm.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.