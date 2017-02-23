Man suspected of murder surrenders to police after two-hour standoff

- Police have arrested a 62-year-old man after a two-hour standoff following a deadly shooting in Frederick.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday outside of an apartment in the 400 block of West South Street.

Officers say Richard Jerome Harriday was involved in an argument inside of the apartment with the victim, 28-year-old Zachary Winters. The two left the apartment and the argument continued outside.

Police believe Harriday shot and killed Winters with a handgun and then fled to a garage located near Hoffman’s Alley.

Police say Harriday locked himself inside of the garage for about two hours before surrendering. Harriday faces murder and handgun charges.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence. Anyone with information is asked to call the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102.