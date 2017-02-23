Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop

Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop

Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop

Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop

Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop

Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop

Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop

Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop
Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop
Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop
Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop
Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop
Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 23 2017 05:24AM EST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 05:58AM EST

WASHINGTON - A police officer is recovering after being rammed by a vehicle during a traffic stop in the District.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. near Talbert Street and Talbert Terrace in Southeast D.C.

Authorities say a U.S. Park Police officer was exiting his vehicle during the traffic stop when the driver rammed his cruiser. The officer fired shots at the vehicle which sped away. It is unclear if any of the shots struck the vehicle.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg during the incident and is expected to recover.

The vehicle is described as a black, older model, Dodge Charger. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories