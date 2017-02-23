Officer fires shots at vehicle after rammed during traffic stop

- A police officer is recovering after being rammed by a vehicle during a traffic stop in the District.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. near Talbert Street and Talbert Terrace in Southeast D.C.

Authorities say a U.S. Park Police officer was exiting his vehicle during the traffic stop when the driver rammed his cruiser. The officer fired shots at the vehicle which sped away. It is unclear if any of the shots struck the vehicle.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg during the incident and is expected to recover.

The vehicle is described as a black, older model, Dodge Charger. Anyone with information is asked to call police.