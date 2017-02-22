Woman attempts to do carwheels during drunk driving arrest

- A drunk driving arrest turned into a gymnastics balancing act for one New Mexico woman.

Bryelle Marshall was spotted sleeping in her car by Albuquerque police. Authorities say that Marshall reeked of alcohol, but told officers she had not been drinking.

WATCH: Body camera from this incident



Body cam video from the arresting officer shows Marshall attempting cartwheels when directed to walk in a straight line.

After multiple attempts for a field sobriety test, officials placed Marshall under arrest. Police say she later kicked an officer in the back of the leg. She was charged with battery and aggravated DWI.

