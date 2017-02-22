Investigators: 5-year-old boy killed in house fire he accidentally started with lighter

- Investigators believe a 5-year-old boy was playing with a lighter when he accidentally started a fire that left him dead and damaged his Fairfax County house.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of Arcade Street in Lorton.

Emergency crews say that when they arrived two adults, who had escaped the flames, pointed them to the garage of the home and told them the boy was still inside. The firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and attempted to rescue the child.

The boy was located inside of the garage and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two dogs and three birds were also killed in the fire

An off-duty firefighter and a retired battalion chief attempted to extinguish the fire and rescue the child prior to the arrival of emergency crews. They were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The two adult occupants were also hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Two dogs survived the fire and were not injured.

Damages are estimated to be close to $94,000.