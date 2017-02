Fire damages house in Bristow; no injuries reported [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Tabrina Thomas took the video of the fire that happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 13000 block of Dodsworth Drive in Bristow, Virginia. News Fire damages house in Bristow; no injuries reported No injuries were reported after flames tore through a Prince William County home on Wednesday.

Tabrina Thomas took the video of the fire that happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 13000 block of Dodsworth Drive in Bristow, Virginia.

The fire spread to two alarms before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.