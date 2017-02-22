Metro outlook grim due to $290 million budget gap; riders can expect service cuts and higher fares [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Metro News Metro outlook grim due to $290 million budget gap; riders can expect service cuts and higher fares Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld has admitted that the outlook for the transit system looks grim due to decreased ridership and a $290 million budget gap between expenses and revenue.

- Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld has admitted that the outlook for the transit system looks grim due to decreased ridership and a $290 million budget gap between expenses and revenue.

Even as the SafeTrack maintenance program winds down, and unreliable 4000-series railcars are taken out of service, Wiedefeld says service cuts and higher fares are likely.

The General Manager said on Tuesday that the transit system is in a deep financial hole. Years of safety and reliability concerns have resulted in many riders choosing other transportation options. Wiedefeld said ridership is down 12 percent across the board.

One example Metro gave is at Gallery Place / Chinatown station. The station, that once had a peak ridership of 27,000 is now down to just 22,500.

Wiedefeld says riders can expect fares on rail and bus trips to increase .10 to .25 cents. Trains can also be expected to run less frequently and some bus routes will be canceled. Also, he said, 1000 positions will be eliminated.

WAMU transportation reporter and FOX 5 contributor, Martin Di Caro, says the transit system is running out of places to find money. "Metro is one of the only transit system in the entire country that does not have a dedicating funding source," he said. "That goes all the way back to Metro’s founding - even decades before metro opened. Metro never really had a golden age of financing."

Wiedefeld has said that he would like D.C., Maryland and Virginia to contribute $130 million into the budget cycle. He is also considering regional transportation taxes.

The Metro Board will review the budge on Thursday.

