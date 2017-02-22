Chicago transit passenger says he found bed bug-filled bag on train

If you use public transportation in Chicago, you might want to avoid the Red Line for a while.

A Chicago transit rider named Michael Moore (no, not that one) recently spotted “hundreds and hundreds” of tiny insects — which he believes were bed bugs — in a fellow passenger’s bag.

Moore was riding on a downtown-bound train when he noticed the insects inside a nearby garbage bag, which was brought on-board by a homeless woman, he alleges. Moore then notified the conductor, but not before capturing about 12 seconds of footage of the bugs as they crawled across the woman’s belongings.

Moore told WLS News that once the train’s crew had become aware of the problem, they evacuated all the passengers from his car.