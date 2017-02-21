Georgia senators file new religious liberties bill

By: Claire Simms

Posted:Feb 21 2017 05:18PM EST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 08:35PM EST

ATLANTA - Lawmakers will once again debate the merits of a state religious liberties law.

A group of state senators filed a bill late Tuesday designed to preserve religious freedom in Georgia.

If passed, the state would adopt the federal law passed by Congress in 1993, which reads “government shall not substantially burden a person’s exercise of religion even if the burden results from a rule of general applicability.”

Religious liberties legislation has proved to be a particularly contentious issue in Georgia. Last year, Governor Nathan Deal vetoed a bill citing concerns that it could lead to discrimination.

