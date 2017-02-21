4 adults transported, 1 child dead after Lorton house fire

- Crews are on the scene of a fatal house fire in Lorton, Virginia Tuesday night.

The home is located in the 8100 block of Arcade Street in Lorton. Four adults have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, and one child has died.

Lorton Death Inv - One young child is deceased. 4 other adults transported to local hospitals w/ non-life-threatening injuries. — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) February 22, 2017

We will continue this story as more information becomes available.