4 adults transported, 1 child dead after Lorton house fire

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 21 2017 08:23PM EST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 08:25PM EST

LORTON, Va. - Crews are on the scene of a fatal house fire in Lorton, Virginia Tuesday night.

The home is located in the 8100 block of Arcade Street in Lorton. Four adults have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, and one child has died. 

We will continue this story as more information becomes available.

