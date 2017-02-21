Valley 6-year-old gets superhero birthday celebration News Valley 6-year-old gets superhero birthday celebration It was a birthday mission for a pint-sized Caped Crusader. With the help of friends and family, 6-year-old Alex Hernandez was able to save the day.

It was a memorable birthday celebration at the Legoland Discovery Center and all of if was made possible by the Hope Kids Organization. They grant special wishes for families with children battling life-threatening diseases.

"Alex has been fighting brain cancer for a long time, but it has come back, so he's just a little warrior and we want to celebrate him today," Angie Abfalter said.

At just 5 months old, Alex was diagnosed with ependymoma, which is a type of cancer that causes tumors in the brain and spinal cord. He's undergone several surgeries, but he doesn't let his diagnosis slow him down.

"He's one of the most special kids I have ever met," one kindergarten teacher said.

The celebration was also an emotional morning for Alex's mother.

"We are so blessed and happy that they did this for him, you know," Xochitl Lopez said. "He's always going to remember it. He's always going to talk about it. He's not going to be able to go to sleep today."

While he didn't get a ride in his favorite car, a mini Batmobile for this superhero will work just fine.