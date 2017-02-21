President Trump visits National Museum of African American History and Culture

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
His tour began around 8:45 a.m.
Just yesterday, the museum announced that they have reached the one million visitors milestone.
