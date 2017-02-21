President Trump visits National Museum of African American History and Culture

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 21 2017 09:06AM EST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 09:18AM EST

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

His tour began around 8:45 a.m.

Just yesterday, the museum announced that they have reached the one million visitors milestone.

