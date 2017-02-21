ByeByeBaoBao: DC's Panda cub Bao Bao set to leave today for China

- A final goodbye to Bao Bao as the panda gets ready to leave its home at D.C.'s National Zoo.

The 3-year-old cub will leave the zoo Tuesday morning and fly from Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia to Chengdu, China, on Tuesday afternoon. On Monday, zoo staff prepared for the trip and celebrated Bao Bao with a frozen ice cake.

The American-born panda will eventually join a panda breeding program in China.

Bao Bao will travel with a keeper and a veterinarian during the 16-hour, nonstop flight to China. Keepers have packed Bao Bao's favorite foods, including bamboo, apples and sweet potatoes.

The panda is the first surviving cub born at the National Zoo since 2005. Her older brother Tai Shan left the National Zoo for China back in 2010. Their youngest sibling, Bei Bei, was born last year in August.

#ByeByeBaoBao Schedule:

Tuesday, February 21

10:00 a.m. - Bao Bao's Zoo Departure (Bao Bao departs from the Zoo.)

1:30 p.m. - Bao Bao at Dulles Airport (Bao Bao departs Dulles International Airport on the “FedEx Panda Express,” a custom-decaled 777F aircraft.)

MORE ONLINE: https://nationalzoo.si.edu/events/bye-bye-bao-bao