Police: Alcohol involved in accident that left female passenger dead in Loudoun County

- Police believe alcohol was involved in an accident that left one person dead and caused major traffic delays Tuesday morning in Loudoun County.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. on northbound Route 28 prior to the Dulles Toll Road just outside of the Dulles International Airport.

Investigators believe a male driver and a female passenger were thrown from their vehicle when they struck a traffic divider and rolled over. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger died at the scene.

Police say the driver has been charged with DUI. Their identities have not been released at this time.

At this time, all northbound lanes of Route 28 are closed. Police expected backups to last through the morning rush-hour.