Missing Germantown man last seen Sunday boarding Metrorail train

- Police are searching for a missing Germantown man last seen on Sunday.

22-year old Michael Lewis Dijenova was last seen when he boarded on a Metro Red Line train at the Grosvenor Metro Station on the 10300 Rockville Pike in Bethesda.

Authorities say Dijenova is familiar with public transportation and, although he is an adult, he functions at the level of a 7th grader.

He is described as an African American male, 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighing 140-pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Dijenova was last seen wearing a black hat, a gray T-shirt with the Baltimore Ravens logo on it, gray jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Police at 301-279-8000.