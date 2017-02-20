Metro running on Presidents' Day schedule

- A heads up if you plan on riding Metro today – take a look at the Presidents' Day schedule:

MORE ONLINE: https://www.wmata.com/service/status/details/presidents-day-2017.cfm

Presidents' Day service information, Monday, February 20

Advisory Effective: 2/13/17 - 2/20/17

On Presidents' Day, Monday, February 20, 2017, Metro will operate service on the following schedules:

Metrobus will operate on a Saturday supplemental schedule; some post-midnight trips on the Saturday schedule will not operate. Timetables | Post-Midnight trips not operating.

MetroAccess service will operate on a regular schedule. However, subscription trips will be cancelled. Customers with subscription trips wishing to travel on Monday should call to make a reservation.

In addition, Metro's customer information line, lost and found and customer relations call centers will be closed on the holiday.