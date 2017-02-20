Metro running on Presidents' Day schedule

WASHINGTON - A heads up if you plan on riding Metro today – take a look at the Presidents' Day schedule:
MORE ONLINE: https://www.wmata.com/service/status/details/presidents-day-2017.cfm
Presidents' Day service information, Monday, February 20
Advisory Effective: 2/13/17 - 2/20/17
On Presidents' Day, Monday, February 20, 2017, Metro will operate service on the following schedules:
- Metrorail will open at 5 a.m. and close at midnight.
- Trains will operate at Saturday service intervals (every 6 to 15 minutes during daytime hours).
- SafeTrack Surge 12 Line segment shutdown between Rosslyn and Pentagon continues through Tuesday, February 28, 2017. No Blue Line trains will be in service and Arlington Cemetery station will be closed.
- There are planned service changes on the Orange Line between Cheverly & New Carrollton, Silver Line between Addison Road & Largo Town Center and Yellow Line between Pentagon & Pentagon City.
- Parking at Metro-owned lots and garages is free on the holiday.
- Off-peak fares will be in effect all day
- Metrobus will operate on a Saturday supplemental schedule; some post-midnight trips on the Saturday schedule will not operate. Timetables | Post-Midnight trips not operating.
- MetroAccess service will operate on a regular schedule. However, subscription trips will be cancelled. Customers with subscription trips wishing to travel on Monday should call to make a reservation.
In addition, Metro's customer information line, lost and found and customer relations call centers will be closed on the holiday.