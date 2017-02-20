Blaze from misplaced fire pit ashes causes $40K in damage

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A fire that started in a Germantown garage damaged a vehicle and several other buildings early Monday morning.
The fire happened around 3 a.m. on Noble Oaks Drive.
Officials believe misplaced fire pit ashes that were discarded in a trash can started the fire.
Approximately $40,000 in damage was caused.
No one was injured in the fire.
Update - R/O Noble Oaks Dr, detached garage, total 5 bldgs/1 car damaged; Cause, misplaced fire pit ashes (trash can); Damage >$40K; no inj pic.twitter.com/2sXvGJ8hoB— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 20, 2017