Blaze from misplaced fire pit ashes causes $40K in damage

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 20 2017 06:08AM EST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 06:15AM EST

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A fire that started in a Germantown garage damaged a vehicle and several other buildings early Monday morning.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. on Noble Oaks Drive.

Officials believe misplaced fire pit ashes that were discarded in a trash can started the fire.

Approximately $40,000 in damage was caused.

No one was injured in the fire.

