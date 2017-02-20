Blaze from misplaced fire pit ashes causes $40K in damage

Misplaced fire pit ashes lead to $40K in damage

- A fire that started in a Germantown garage damaged a vehicle and several other buildings early Monday morning.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. on Noble Oaks Drive.

Officials believe misplaced fire pit ashes that were discarded in a trash can started the fire.

Approximately $40,000 in damage was caused.

No one was injured in the fire.