Overnight fire destroys a house in Clarksburg

Dozens of Montgomery County firefighters battled a house fire in Clarksburg overnight.
It happened in the 23100 block of Persimmon Ridge Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters say someone was smoking on the back porch of the home and the smoking material wasn't properly discarded. By the time the family of four realized the house was on fire, flames were out of control.
"We see this from time to time," said Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer. "When the fire starts on the outside, catches the vinyl siding on fire, it burns very quickly and it burns fast and hot."
Montgomery County Police Officer Jon Roark was the first on scene. He went door-to-door to get neighbors out of their homes.
"The wind was whipping the flames," Roark said. "(The fire) was getting bigger."
Neighbors said they appreciated his quick work.
"You're kind of shocked, you just hope everyone's OK, everybody's out of the house and that your house doesn't go up in flames next," said neighbor Nooshin Amirpour, whose home ended up with some damage to the side.