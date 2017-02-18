A SWAT standoff in Northeast DC

A SWAT standoff is underway in Northeast after police say a man assaulted someone and then barricaded himself inside his apartment.

It's happening on the 100 block of 36th St. near Ames St.

STANDOFF CONTINUES-36th St. NE. Man accused of stabbing another man won't cooperate w/ police & come out of apt. It's been 4 hours @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/P4DMfdkuSn

— Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) February 19, 2017 data-lang="en"> It started around 3:10 p.m. Saturday. Police say the suspect assaulted a man with a sharp object inside the apartment building. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

SWAT officers have surrounded the apartment building, some with guns drawn. They have entered and exited the building and are using a bull horn to talk to the suspect. They've urged him to come out and let officers know he is uninjured. Police say it's unclear if he has a weapon.

Officers are also using a fire ladder to watch the building from 35th St.

While police have not called for an evacuation, people who live in and directly around the apartment building are being kept from their homes as the standoff continues.

