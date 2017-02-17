String of Hyattsville robberies could be connected News String of Hyattsville robberies could be connected The Hyattsville Police Department is warning residents to be vigilant after a string of armed robberies.

- The Hyattsville Police Department is warning residents to be vigilant after a string of armed robberies.

The first incident happened back on December 3, 2016 and eight other incidents have been reported since. Detectives say the circumstances and suspect descriptions in each incident have been very similar, which leads them to believe the crimes are connected.

The crimes have all occurred in Hyattsville, between Queens Chapel Road, Hamilton Street and Ager Road. All of the robberies have happened on weekdays, most frequently on Friday mornings.

Police say the suspect involved is a black male, about six-feet-tall, wearing all black clothing with a hood covering his head. Officials say the best way to protect yourself from becoming the next victim is to avoid walking alone in the middle of the night or early morning.

If you know anyone who has been a victim of a crime, or have any information about this crime, please call the Hyattsville City Police Department at 301-985-5060.