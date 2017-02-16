Feds: Man made bombs to be placed in Target stores along U.S. East Coast News Feds: Man made bombs to be placed in Target stores along U.S. East Coast A Florida man is accused of making bombs which he allegedly delivered to another person to be placed at retail stores along the east coast of the United States.

According to an arrest affidavit, Mark Charles Barnett, 48, of Ocala, offered a confidential source $10,000 to place improvised explosive bombs in Target retail stores from New York to Florida. Authorities said Barnett created at least 10 of the explosive devices, disguised in food-item packaging, which he delivered to the source on February 9.



"Barnett theorized that the company's stock value would plunge after the explosions, allowing him to cheaply acquire shares of Target stock before an eventual rebound in prices," said United States Attorney A. Lee Bentley, III. "Rather than placing the devices on store shelves, however, the [source] surrendered them to authorities. An explosives expert determined that they were capable of causing property damage, serious injury, or death to nearby persons upon detonation."



Federal agents said they discovered components consistent with those used to create the explosive devices during a subsequent search of Barnett's house



Barnett, a convicted felon, is charged with possession of a firearm affecting commerce. If convicted on this new charge, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. Barnett is currently in custody at the Marion County Jail on state charges for violating his terms of probation.



This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Department of Corrections - Probation and Parole Services, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, and the City of Ocala Police Department.

