Police: 3 men shot in car on Route 50 in Prince George's County

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 16 2017 03:33PM EST

Updated:Feb 16 2017 04:51PM EST

LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities said three men have been transported to the hospital following a shooting on Route 50 in Prince George’s County.

The victims were shot while in a car on eastbound Route 50 (John Hanson Highway) nearby Columbia Park Road at around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to police. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

All lanes on eastbound Route 50 have been shut down for the police investigation. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes to avoid the area.

