Police: 3 men shot in car on Route 50 in Prince George's County

- Authorities said three men have been transported to the hospital following a shooting on Route 50 in Prince George’s County.

The victims were shot while in a car on eastbound Route 50 (John Hanson Highway) nearby Columbia Park Road at around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to police. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police roped off 2 cars in crime scene tape for shooting investigation, blocking all lanes of 50 eastbound - westbound also slow @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/3UX54EjSIi — Anjali Hemphill (@AnjaliHemphill) February 16, 2017

U/D RT 50 incident is a matter for Law Enforcement to handle. PGFD treating and transporting 3 patients to area hospitals. EB 50 closed NFI — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) February 16, 2017

All lanes on eastbound Route 50 have been shut down for the police investigation. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Eastbound 50 shutdown for shooting investigation just before Columbia Park Rd. Lots of police on scene - big backups pic.twitter.com/j4Xn4Ll29A — Anjali Hemphill (@AnjaliHemphill) February 16, 2017

BREAKING. Shooting on US Route 50. Hearing 3 victims. Eastbound lanes closed btwn 295 & Columbia Park Rd @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/uVqMpwvTFI — Lauren DeMarco FOX 5 (@ldemarcofox5) February 16, 2017

U/D RT 50 EB remains closed - incident scene adjacent to old fire station between Columbia Park RD & Kenilworth Ave - 1 WB Lane of 50 open. — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) February 16, 2017

Stay with FOX 5 News and FOX5DC.COM for the latest on this story.