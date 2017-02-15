List of local restaurants that plan to close Thursday for a 'Day Without Immigrants'

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 15 2017 06:33PM EST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 06:41PM EST

WASHINGTON - Many DC area restaurants will be closed Thursday in support of “A Day Without Immigrants” strike.

Many immigrants in the restaurant and hospitality industries are expected to skip work on Thursday in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

On Wednesday, local Chef Jose Andres announced that he will be closing his restaurants Thursday in participation of the strike. Jaleo, Zaytinya and Oyamel DC will all be closed.

Other restaurants that will be closed include:

Busboys and Poets

Brookland Pint Meridian Pint

Smoke & Barrel

Surfside Jetties

Bangkok Golden

Blue 44

Pupatella

Many other restaurants will be closed as well as the ones listed above.

