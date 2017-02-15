List of local restaurants that plan to close Thursday for a 'Day Without Immigrants'

WASHINGTON - Many DC area restaurants will be closed Thursday in support of “A Day Without Immigrants” strike.
Many immigrants in the restaurant and hospitality industries are expected to skip work on Thursday in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
On Wednesday, local Chef Jose Andres announced that he will be closing his restaurants Thursday in participation of the strike. Jaleo, Zaytinya and Oyamel DC will all be closed.
In support of our people & #ADayWithoutImmigrants Thurs 2/16 we will not open @jaleo DC CC MD, @zaytinya or @oyameldc #ImmigrantsFeedAmerica— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 14, 2017
Other restaurants that will be closed include:
Busboys and Poets
Brookland Pint Meridian Pint
Smoke & Barrel
Surfside Jetties
Bangkok Golden
We're one big family at Thip Khao & Bangkok Golden, in solidarity w/ our staff & friends, we'll be closed tomorrow. #ADayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/2RmbQ4yP7o— Bangkok Golden (@BangkokGolden) February 15, 2017
Blue 44
Pupatella
In support of our staff, Pupatella will be closed Thurs 2/16 to recognize #ADayWithoutImmigrants in the restaurant industry...— Pupatella Pizza (@PupatellaPizza) February 15, 2017
Many other restaurants will be closed as well as the ones listed above.