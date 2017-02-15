List of local restaurants that plan to close Thursday for a 'Day Without Immigrants'

- Many DC area restaurants will be closed Thursday in support of “A Day Without Immigrants” strike.

Many immigrants in the restaurant and hospitality industries are expected to skip work on Thursday in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

On Wednesday, local Chef Jose Andres announced that he will be closing his restaurants Thursday in participation of the strike. Jaleo, Zaytinya and Oyamel DC will all be closed.

Other restaurants that will be closed include:

Busboys and Poets

Brookland Pint Meridian Pint

Smoke & Barrel

Surfside Jetties

Bangkok Golden

We're one big family at Thip Khao & Bangkok Golden, in solidarity w/ our staff & friends, we'll be closed tomorrow. #ADayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/2RmbQ4yP7o — Bangkok Golden (@BangkokGolden) February 15, 2017

Blue 44

Pupatella

In support of our staff, Pupatella will be closed Thurs 2/16 to recognize #ADayWithoutImmigrants in the restaurant industry... — Pupatella Pizza (@PupatellaPizza) February 15, 2017

Many other restaurants will be closed as well as the ones listed above.