Naked intruder scaled fence at US Homeland Security campus

- (AP) -- A naked man who police say punched one employee and bit another at NBC's Washington bureau also breached security at the nearby Department of Homeland Security headquarters.



DHS spokesman Scott McConnell tells The Associated Press that the man climbed the outer perimeter fence at the department's complex on Nebraska Avenue, Northwest, on Saturday. McConnell says security guards responded and the man climbed back over the fence onto NBC's property. He says the man never cleared a second, interior fence on the campus.



Police have identified the man as 20-year-old Mark Baker. He's been charged with simple assault and unlawful entry. He was not jailed after his arrest. Instead, he was taken to a hospital.



A police report says Baker was naked when he forced his way into the NBC building.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.