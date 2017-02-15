FBI searching for man in connection with juvenile sex trafficking in DC area

Authorities are looking for a 24-year-old man they say is involved in juvenile sex trafficking. Gary O’Neal Bell is wanted for facilitating commercial sex for an underage female over a series of months.

Bell is described as a black male, approximately 145-pounds, 5-foot-8-inches-tall, with a medium build. He has brown eyes and black hair which may have recently been cut short.

Bell is known to have a cross tattooed below his right eye and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Bell are being offered by the FBI and United States Marshals Service.

The FBI Child Exploitation Task Force requests that anyone with information about Bell contact the FBI at 202-278-2000 or MPD 202-727-9099. Tips can be submitted confidentially at tips.fbi.gov.