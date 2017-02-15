9 In custody in connection with several possibly related gang cases

- Nine people are in custody in connection with several possibly related gang cases - including the death of a 15-year-old girl found dead near an industrial park in Virginia.

The remains of Damaris Reyes Rivas were found on Saturday after the girl had been reported missing in December of last year.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old girl who was missing since mid-January returned home and was taken into police custody that same night. Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta voluntarily left her home on January 15, according to police. Iraheta's mother reported her missing that same day and she was entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

At a news conference held by Fairfax County Police Tuesday afternoon, police linked Iraheta to the Revas case. Police said the girls could be linked to gang members connected to this case.

Detectives said earlier on Tuesday that they believe Iraheta’s disappearance could be part of a bigger case involving area gangs and described multiple overlapping investigations with multiple suspects.

Possibly related was the disappearance of 16-year-old Lizzy Rivera Colindres, who was found safe after going missing in January.