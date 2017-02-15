Report: More than 55,000 US bridges structurally deficient

- (AP) -- A new report says the Brooklyn Bridge and Washington's Arlington Memorial Bridge are among thousands of spans considered structurally deficient.

Although the numbers of deficient bridges have declined in recent years, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's analysis of transportation department data shows more than 55,000 bridges in the U.S. have been deemed deficient.

ARBTA says deficient bridges are crossed about 185 million times a day. The top 14 most-traveled deficient bridges are located in California.

Bridges labeled structurally deficient aren't necessarily in immediate danger of collapse. The term is applied when spans need rehabilitation or replacement because at least one major component has advanced deterioration or other problems.

READ FULL 217 BRIDGE REPORT

Top Most Traveled Structurally Deficient Bridges in District of Columbia

County Year Built Daily Crossings Type of Bridge4 Location District of Columbia 1964 81,700 Urban Interstate Anacostia Freeway over Suitland Pkwy S.E. District of Columbia 1932 60,300 Urban local road Arlington Memorial Bridge District of Columbia 1963 58,000 Urban freeway/expressway Anacostia Freeway over Nicholson Street District of Columbia 1958 30,100 Urban other principal arterial 16th Street N.W. over Military Rd District of Columbia 1934 13,383 Urban local road Rock Creek & Potom over NPS Storage Area District of Columbia 1955 5,000 Urban other principal arterial Ramp from Benning Rd over SB Kenilworth Ave District of Columbia 1963 2,250 Urban freeway/expressway Ramp 6 over Nicholson Street District of Columbia 1950 2,000 Urban local road Joyce Road over Luzon Branch District of Columbia 1900 1,000 Urban local road 31st Street N.W. over C&Amp;O Canal

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.