Mother, son hospitalized after road rage shooting News Mother and son hospitalized after road rage shooting A family endured some terrifying moments after leaving from Monster Jam on Sunday night.

Houston police said the family was on their way home when they tried to drive around two swerving cars. They had just turned onto State Highway 288 off of South MacGregor Way when they saw two cars swerving back-and-forth between lanes.

"As soon as I was about to enter the entrance ramp of 288, two cars were blocking traffic," said the patriarch of the family. "They were swerving and driving erratically, cars were trying to pass them on the right. I tried to pass them on the left, and as soon as I tried to pass them, I heard a gunshot.”

Someone from one of those cars had opened fire, resulting in the man's wife and his 10-year-old son wounded.

“When I heard the gunshots, I just hit the gas," said the husband and father who wished to remain anonymous. "I look over, my wife's bleeding from her hand and I look back, and my son's bleeding from his face.”

The pellet spray also injured the father. The other child in the car was not hurt.

The shots blew out one of the tires, leaving the family to depend on the car making it to the hospital.

“Imagine driving a car with three wheels and having a place that's imperative that you get there," said the husband and father. "It was definitely something I don't wish on anybody or perceive doing this again in my lifetime. It was just really tough for me.”.

Thankfully, the car reached the hospital. The man's wife and son are now recovering, but he is seeking help from the public for any information that will lead to the arrest of the men who shot at his family.

As for the suspect's car, police are looking for a burgundy Oldsmobile with spoke wire wheels, which are spokes that extend out from wheel wells of the car.

If you have any information, contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Houston by phone at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).