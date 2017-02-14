First Lady Melania Trump says White House tours to resume on March 7th

- First Lady Melania Trump announced Tuesday that public tours of the White House will resume in March.

"I am excited to reopen the White House to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year," she said in a statement released by the White House Office of the Press Secretary. "The White House is a remarkable and historic site and we are excited to share its beauty and history. I am committed to the restoration and preservation of our Nation's most recognizable landmark."

The White House Visitors Office will resume public tours on Tuesday, March 7th.

Public tour requests must be submitted through a Member of Congress, the statement said.

The self-guided tours are available from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (excluding Federal holidays or unless otherwise noted).

Tour hours will be extended when possible based on the official White House schedule. Tours are scheduled on a first come, first served basis.

Requests can be submitted up to three months in advance and must be submitted no less than 21 days in advance. You are encouraged to submit your request as early as possible, as a limited number of spaces are available.

All White House tours are free of charge.

ONLINE: https://www.whitehouse.gov/participate/tours-and-events